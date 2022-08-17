Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Target Price at $104.75

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $78.64 on Friday. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

