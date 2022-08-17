AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $137.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $113.07 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

