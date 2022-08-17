Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Indigo Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,778,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $499,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.