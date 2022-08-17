Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

KNSL opened at $284.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $285.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

