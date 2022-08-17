Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $188.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $217.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.3% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 208.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

