AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

