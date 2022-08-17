Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 4.77. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

