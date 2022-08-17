Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

