RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.12.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

