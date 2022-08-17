ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Stock Performance

SREV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 124,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

