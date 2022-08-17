Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $477.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $755.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $482.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.58 and a 200-day moving average of $513.01. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

