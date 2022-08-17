Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.77.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $32,677,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.4 %

About Gold Fields

NYSE GFI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.