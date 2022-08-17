ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $598.84 Average PT from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.84.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $496.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 545.87, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

