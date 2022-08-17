HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $236.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:HCA opened at $212.87 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.92.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

