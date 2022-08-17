Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

