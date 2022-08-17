Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE RBA opened at $70.77 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

