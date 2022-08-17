Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $69.33

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

