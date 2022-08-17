Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,629.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,629.50 ($19.69).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 989 ($11.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,602.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 993.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.67. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

