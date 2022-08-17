Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.