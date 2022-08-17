Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Lowered by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

TSE:DXT opened at C$6.07 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84.

In related news, Director Mary Garden bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,264.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

