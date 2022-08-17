Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Trading Down 0.4 %

RMD stock opened at $236.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average of $226.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

