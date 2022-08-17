ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) PT Raised to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFHC. Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

