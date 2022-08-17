Investors Buy High Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Call Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,645 call options.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

