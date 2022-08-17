Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 33,445 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average volume of 15,746 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,317,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,544,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the period.

Shares of XME opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

