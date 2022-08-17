Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Procter & Gamble Call Options (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 34,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 23,269 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,820,393. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.31. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

