Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 26,725 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,890% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,343 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

