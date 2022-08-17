Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $7.79. Klabin shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2,303 shares trading hands.

Klabin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Klabin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1339 dividend. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

