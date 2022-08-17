Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,275 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,652 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $538.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

