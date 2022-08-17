NRG Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 20,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average daily volume of 2,489 put options.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NRG opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About NRG Energy



NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

