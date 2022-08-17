Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 134% compared to the average volume of 1,345 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.63. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

