Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of 134% compared to the average volume of 1,345 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.
Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.