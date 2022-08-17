Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $113.33 on Monday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

