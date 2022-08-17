Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.58. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 64,003 shares traded.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

