Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.75

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.75 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 71.18 ($0.86). Assura shares last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 2,065,268 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.95).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Assura

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($600.53). In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £497 ($600.53). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $94,736.

About Assura

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.