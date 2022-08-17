Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.15. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 596,639 shares trading hands.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

