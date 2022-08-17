Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.15. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 596,639 shares trading hands.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
