President Energy (LON:PPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.01). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 919,032 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get President Energy alerts:

President Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.55.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.