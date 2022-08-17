Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $436.27

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.27 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 425.01 ($5.14). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 251,919 shares.

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £240.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 398.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

