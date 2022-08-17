Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT Raised to 697.00 at Citigroup

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from 688.00 to 697.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.40.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $36.46 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
