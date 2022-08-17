Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

