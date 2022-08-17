Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.
SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
