TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $37.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.97% from the stock’s current price.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

TaskUs Stock Down 0.1 %

TaskUs stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.55. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after buying an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 31.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,268,000 after buying an additional 734,156 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

