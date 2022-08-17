TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Raised to $47.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THS. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of THS opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

