Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 323.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 245,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 12.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,980,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after buying an additional 337,055 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

