Barclays Increases TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $17.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays to $17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIMB. Citigroup began coverage on TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TIM by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in TIM by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,736,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 721,268 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in TIM by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 346,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

