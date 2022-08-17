TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.
TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
NYSE TIXT opened at $31.09 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
