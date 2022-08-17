TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPG. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
TPG Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.