TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $31.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPG. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

