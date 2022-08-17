Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRIP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

