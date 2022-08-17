Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 494.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

