Evercore ISI Increases TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $6.00

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTI opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 445,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.