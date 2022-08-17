Credit Suisse Group Increases Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $19.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,649,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,074,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

