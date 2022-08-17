Reviewing HighPeak Energy (HPK) & The Competition

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HighPeak Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million $55.56 million 21.89 HighPeak Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.78

Dividends

HighPeak Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HighPeak Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 239.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 24.13% 27.24% 16.23% HighPeak Energy Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.70%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 29.64%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

