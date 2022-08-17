Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $68.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

